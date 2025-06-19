Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,509 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Sienna Gestion boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 78,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,537,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 73,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.15.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Daniel K. Podolsky sold 1,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $211,840.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,931.02. The trade was a 4.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $115.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $153.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

