Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,267,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after purchasing an additional 35,778 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 362,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,981,000 after purchasing an additional 197,461 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $156.03 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $144.90 and a one year high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $186.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

