Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 77,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Diageo by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61. The firm has a market cap of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.58. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.72 and a 12-month high of $142.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

