Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $19,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $193.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE MPC opened at $167.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $115.10 and a one year high of $183.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

