Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 127,788 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,788 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.89% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,072.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,822,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

BBMC opened at $95.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $77.29 and a 12 month high of $105.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

