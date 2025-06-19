Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 152,246 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,246 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 752,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 263,653 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 269,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 199,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 27,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,836,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.