Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 168,948 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,948 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.95% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,493,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,817 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 145,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.