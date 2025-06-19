Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,871 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.12% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.51. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $84.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

