Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 58,538 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,538 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares in the company, valued at $16,537,578.68. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $108.00 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $64.86 and a one year high of $119.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.93 and its 200 day moving average is $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 66.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

