Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 177,412.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,716,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,112 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,353,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 286,247.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $925,349,000 after acquiring an additional 729,930 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,595,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Transdigm Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after acquiring an additional 206,822 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Transdigm Group Stock Down 0.8%

TDG stock opened at $1,413.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,406.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,346.75. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,488.54.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.99 EPS. Transdigm Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,000. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total value of $7,366,953.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,010,072.40. This trade represents a 20.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,149 shares of company stock valued at $198,378,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.