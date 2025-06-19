Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 96,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. Sysco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

