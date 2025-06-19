Jason Wilk Sells 172,667 Shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) Stock

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Wilk sold 172,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.95, for a total value of $36,596,770.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,775,861.45. This represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DAVE opened at $200.88 on Thursday. Dave Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.43.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Dave from $130.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dave in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dave from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark cut Dave from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Dave from $206.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dave stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,179 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dave at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

