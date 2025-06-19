Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN) Stock

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of -0.16. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.63. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $153.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (NYSE:TEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tsakos Energy Navigation as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

