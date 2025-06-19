John Paulson Acquires 3,564,059 Shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Director John Paulson purchased 3,564,059 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $21,170,510.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,791,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,782,709.88. This represents a 12.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
- On Thursday, June 12th, John Paulson acquired 1,005,376 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,406.72.
- On Wednesday, June 11th, John Paulson acquired 1,029,098 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,473.52.
- On Tuesday, June 10th, John Paulson purchased 754,134 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,808,376.70.
Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.
