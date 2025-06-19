John Paulson Acquires 3,564,059 Shares of Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Director John Paulson purchased 3,564,059 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $21,170,510.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,791,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,782,709.88. This represents a 12.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 12th, John Paulson acquired 1,005,376 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,406.72.

On Wednesday, June 11th, John Paulson acquired 1,029,098 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,473.52.

On Tuesday, June 10th, John Paulson purchased 754,134 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,808,376.70.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Cos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 244.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

