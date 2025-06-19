Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,156,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,562,000 after buying an additional 179,743 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,597,000 after purchasing an additional 447,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,670,000 after purchasing an additional 343,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

NYSE:JCI opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $64.31 and a 52 week high of $105.19.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Anuruddha Rathninde sold 15,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $1,546,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,656.62. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $113,361.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 145,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,599,419.44. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 147,555 shares of company stock valued at $13,669,414. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

