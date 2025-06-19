Jones Trading Initiates Coverage on Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jones Trading’s price target suggests a potential upside of 125.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TBPH. Wall Street Zen raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 0.2%

TBPH stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $531.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.08 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 24,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 336,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,098. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Articles

