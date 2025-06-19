Karen Witts Sells 24,277 Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) insider Karen Witts sold 24,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,178 ($15.81), for a total transaction of £285,983.06 ($383,766.85).

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,179 ($15.82) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.84. The company has a market cap of £2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 836.61 ($11.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,279 ($17.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,129.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.23.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,251 ($16.79).

Dunelm is the UK’s market leader in homewares with a purpose ‘to help create the joy of truly feeling at home, now and for generations to come’. Its specialist customer proposition offers value, quality, choice and style across an extensive range of c.70,000 products, spanning multiple homewares and furniture categories and including services such as Made to Measure window treatments.

