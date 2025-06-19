KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $871.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $747.54 and a 200-day moving average of $713.30. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $914.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $830.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $807.06.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

