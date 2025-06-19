Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 43,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lennar by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Lennar by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 83,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.60.

Lennar Stock Down 1.2%

LEN stock opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.42 and a 1-year high of $187.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

