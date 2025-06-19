Lockheed Martin Q2 EPS Forecast Decreased by Zacks Research

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $6.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.63. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $31.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $468.27 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $471.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 104.09%. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

