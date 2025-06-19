Luxury Goods Stocks To Research – June 17th

Get alerts:

New York Times, RealReal, and SLR Investment are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and sell high-end consumer products—such as designer fashion, premium watches, luxury automobiles, and upscale cosmetics—targeted at affluent clientele. These equities often benefit from strong brand prestige and pricing power, which can translate into stable revenues and above-average profit margins. Investors view them as both growth and defensive plays, given their resilience in economic downturns and potential for expansion into emerging markets. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Shares of NYT stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.38. 1,481,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,206. New York Times has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.77.

RealReal (REAL)

RealReal stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. 1,314,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,651. RealReal has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $587.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLR Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,229. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $884.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.74.

