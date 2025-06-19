LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,965,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,052,000 after acquiring an additional 851,365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,582,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $637,394,000 after acquiring an additional 558,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,913,000 after acquiring an additional 199,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $432,721,000 after acquiring an additional 694,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,858,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,913 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

