Masi Niccolo De Sells 180,362 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $2,470,959.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,631,963. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Masi Niccolo De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 17th, Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $3,122,771.04.

On Friday, June 13th, Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $2,286,577.51.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.25 and a beta of 1.85. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $262.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 94.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

