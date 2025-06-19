Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,469,000 after purchasing an additional 355,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,843,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mattel by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,673,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,318,000 after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,847,000 after purchasing an additional 127,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $22.07.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

