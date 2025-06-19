Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Mayville Engineering Stock Up 1.6%

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67. Mayville Engineering has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $326.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $135.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mayville Engineering will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 332,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

