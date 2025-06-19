McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share and revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY25 guidance at $3.03-3.08 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.030-3.080 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKC opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Gregory Repas sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $223,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,497.72. The trade was a 54.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 247,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101 in the last three months. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

