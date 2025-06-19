McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Holdings Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get McKesson alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Up 0.7%

MCK stock opened at $729.28 on Thursday. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $464.42 and a 12-month high of $732.99. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $706.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.38.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. The trade was a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $366,134.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,840.85. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.