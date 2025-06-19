Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 128,868 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,857,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,982,000 after buying an additional 888,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,672,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,012,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Micron Technology by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,096,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,458,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,993,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,449,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,052,973,000 after purchasing an additional 726,282 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $1,470,875,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $121.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $192,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 5,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $632,233.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,073,561.25. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,404 shares of company stock worth $5,572,867. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.