Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIST. HC Wainwright raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.
MIST opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.
