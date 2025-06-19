Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,004 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

SLV stock opened at $33.27 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.26.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

