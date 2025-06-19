Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 1,167 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,924,000 after buying an additional 34,626 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Shares of DELL opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $161.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.49%.

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,168.92. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 453,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $52,127,381.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,885,211.61. This trade represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,379,092 shares of company stock worth $156,638,174 over the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

