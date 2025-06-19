Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 7,042 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,362,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,650,000 after buying an additional 3,197,544 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,009,000 after buying an additional 2,189,844 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,715,000 after buying an additional 2,069,315 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 1,442,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth $7,922,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.36.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.42 million. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 262.15% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Hanesbrands and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

