Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 9,159 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,197,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 304,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28.

Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

