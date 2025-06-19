Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,058 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,058 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $538.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $533.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.95 and a 12 month high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

