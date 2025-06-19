Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $161.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.48.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.