Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,434,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,466,000 after acquiring an additional 116,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,252,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,922 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,163,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,216,000 after purchasing an additional 329,270 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,723,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,115 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

