Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 53 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $351.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.73. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $284.84 and a one year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

