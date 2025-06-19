Mission Wealth Management LP Buys New Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,978 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 531.4% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 805,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 678,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,339,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,349,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,652,000 after buying an additional 517,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 10,270.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 507,345 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Glj Research cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $50.69 to $31.11 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $36.38 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.22.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,598,696 shares in the company, valued at $74,099,559.60. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

