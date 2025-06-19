Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 6,186 iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEAR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.