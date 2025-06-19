Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,936,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $100.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 148.79% and a net margin of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Fortinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortinet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $376,266.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,217,215.48. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,488 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $16,815,576.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,452,678,361.90. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

