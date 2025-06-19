Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Kroger from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Melius upgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius Research upgraded Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $65.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.04 and a 52-week high of $73.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,349.20. The trade was a 61.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 11,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $719,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,919.22. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,679 shares of company stock valued at $8,584,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

