Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.17.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $446.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.40 and a 200 day moving average of $458.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $535.26.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total transaction of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.