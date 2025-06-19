Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $875,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,443,000 after purchasing an additional 309,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 12,692.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

NYSE CNI opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.77. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $123.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.8875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

