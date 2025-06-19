Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cable One alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 1,435.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $125.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $708.83 million, a PE ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.42. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.41 and a fifty-two week high of $437.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,564.20. This trade represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary E. Meduski bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,652. This trade represents a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,342. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cable One

Cable One Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.