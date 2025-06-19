Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $163,774,000. Moment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,420,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,438.5% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after purchasing an additional 387,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,454,000 after purchasing an additional 174,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,916,000 after purchasing an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.70. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

