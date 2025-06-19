Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 95,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.87. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.8975 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

