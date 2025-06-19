Mission Wealth Management LP Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.81. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

