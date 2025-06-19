Mission Wealth Management LP Has $480,000 Holdings in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Nokia were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nokia from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Nokia Stock Performance

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. Nokia Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.91.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Nokia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

