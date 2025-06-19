Mission Wealth Management LP Has $492,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $156,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $27.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.