Mission Wealth Management LP Has $537,000 Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of KLA by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of KLA by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,960,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price target (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $807.06.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,867,606.76. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $871.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $914.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $713.30.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

